Save $1,500 on a loaded MacBook Pro

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
AppleInsider readers can take advantage of an exclusive offer this week at B&H Photo, where the loaded M1 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB of memory and 2TB of storage is discounted to $2,799. This Space Gray model features Apple’s top-of-the-line M1 Max chip with a 32-core GPU, making it a powerful choice for videographers, business professionals, and students.

Originally priced at $4,299, the $1,500 discount is only available through AppleInsider using the provided activation link. Free 2-day shipping within the contiguous U.S. is included, and Payboo cardholders can save on sales tax in qualifying states or take advantage of special financing options.

This special offer marks the lowest price ever recorded for the high-end model in the AppleInsider M1 MacBook Pro 16-inch Price Guide. For those interested in a more affordable option, the standard M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,699 ($300 off) until September 7.

In addition to these MacBook Pro deals, Apple resellers are also offering discounts on software and accessories that can complement your setup. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers and take advantage of the lowest prices available this week.

