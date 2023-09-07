የከተማ ሕይወት

ቻይና የአይፎን እገዳን ስታራዝም አፕል ስቶክ ወድቋል

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ቻይና የአይፎን እገዳን ስታራዝም አፕል ስቶክ ወድቋል

Shares of Apple dropped 3.4% after reports emerged that China plans to widen its ban on the use of iPhones to include government-backed agencies and companies. This news has raised concerns about Apple’s ability to conduct business in the world’s second-largest economy.

China is a crucial market for Apple, as the country accounted for approximately 20% of the company’s total revenue last year. TechInsights estimates that there were more iPhone sales in China than in the United States in the last quarter. Furthermore, Apple manufactures most of its iPhones in Chinese factories.

The bans on iPhone usage could have significant implications for Apple. The company’s stock has experienced its largest daily fall in over a month and is currently the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It is also worth noting that Apple plays a significant role in Beijing’s economy.

Analysts are questioning whether the Chinese government’s stance toward Apple is changing. Previously, Apple was perceived as relatively safe from government restrictions in China due to its importance in the local economy. However, with the reported bans expanding, this perception is being challenged.

China’s decision to ban iPhones for central government officials was followed by an extension of the ban to state-backed firms, including PetroChina, an energy giant. This move coincides with the release of a new high-end flagship smartphone by Chinese manufacturer Huawei, which is currently being investigated by the US government for potential violations of export restrictions on semiconductors.

The news of the potential iPhone ban has had a broader impact on the technology sector as well, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping by about 1% and the semiconductor sector experiencing a decline of over 2%.

At present, there has been no response from Apple or China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding these developments.

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

