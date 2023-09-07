Get Discounted iPads: Great Tablets for Students

Looking for a great tablet at a discount? Amazon has got you covered with its latest iPad deals. You can now save $50 on the iPad Pro 11-inch and the tenth-generation iPad.

The iPad Pro 11-inch is known for its portability and powerful features. It is equipped with the M2 chip, which is also found in the latest MacBook Air models. This makes it perfect for multitasking and running resource-intensive applications like Final Cut Pro. With 128GB of storage, this iPad is a great option for students looking to start projects on the go.

On the other hand, the tenth-generation iPad offers a sleek design and the convenience of a landscape FaceTime camera. It comes with all the benefits of iPadOS and is compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil. This tablet is perfect for students who want a reliable device for note-taking and other academic tasks.

Both iPads are compatible with Apple Pencil, but you’ll need the first-generation version for the tenth-generation iPad and the second-generation version for the iPad Pro.

While there’s a possibility of Apple announcing new iPad devices at its upcoming event, these discounted iPads are still excellent options for students in need of a tablet for school. Whether you’re a multitasker or a creative student, these iPads offer the perfect combination of power, portability, and functionality.

If you want to explore more iPad accessories, make sure to check out our comprehensive iPad buying guide for students.

ምንጮች:

– [Amazon: Apple iPad Pro 11-inch](source)

– [Amazon: Apple iPad Tenth Generation](source)