Apple Plans to Use Its Own 5G Modem Chip on iPhones Starting in 2025

Apple is reportedly planning to develop and use its own 5G modem chip for iPhone models beginning in 2025. This move would reduce the company’s reliance on external suppliers, such as Qualcomm. TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for accurately predicting Apple’s hardware development, shared details about this shift.

The introduction of Apple’s proprietary 5G modem chip could result in a decrease in orders for Qualcomm chips from Chinese smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei. Last year alone, Huawei purchased up to 42 million chips from Qualcomm. However, Kuo predicts that Huawei will end its reliance on Qualcomm chips by 2024, along with other Chinese phone manufacturers. To maintain its market share in China, Kuo suggests that Qualcomm may engage in a price war by the fourth quarter of 2023.

In addition to Huawei’s shift, Qualcomm may face competition from Samsung, which is expected to use its own Exynos 2400 chipset on its phones in 2024. With these looming challenges, Apple’s decision to develop its own 5G modem chip further disrupts Qualcomm’s position in the market.

This is not the first time there have been rumors of Apple transitioning to its own 5G modem. Analyst Jeff Pu previously claimed that Apple had resumed development of the fourth-generation iPhone SE, which would feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem chip. Kuo had also predicted the arrival of an iPhone SE model with a 5G chip next year, manufactured using a 4nm process. Now, Kuo has updated his prediction to align with Pu’s claim that Apple’s in-house 5G modem may debut on an iPhone in 2025.

In conclusion, Apple’s plans to develop and use its own 5G modem chip mark a significant shift in the smartphone industry. This move not only reduces Apple’s reliance on external suppliers but also disrupts the market share of major players such as Qualcomm. As competition intensifies, it will be interesting to see how this decision impacts the future of smartphone technology.

