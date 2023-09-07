Android 14 Launch Date Reportedly Delayed

According to recent reports, the launch date of Android 14 has been pushed back due to last-minute changes. While the reason for the delay remains unknown, it is speculated that the new Android version will be unveiled at Google’s upcoming October event, alongside the release of the Pixel 8 smartphones.

Initially, there were rumors suggesting that Android 14 would be launched on September 5, 2023. However, it seems that unforeseen circumstances have caused a delay. According to a Pocket-Lint report, device Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) were anticipating the release of the software update this month. Now, it is expected to coincide with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch event, scheduled for October 4, 2023.

Journalist Mishaal Rahman’s post on X mentioned that the decision to delay the release date was made at the last moment. Google had not originally planned to align the software and device launches, but the change has been implemented without any explanation.

If these rumors are accurate, it would be a departure from Google’s usual practice of releasing the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) earlier than its hardware counterparts. This strategy aligns with Apple’s approach of launching software and devices simultaneously.

At the October event, Google is expected to introduce two new smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If the reports hold true, Android 14 will also make its debut, showcasing potential advancements and refinements to the Android operating system.

It remains to be seen whether Google will confirm these speculations during the upcoming launch event. In the meantime, Android users eagerly await the release of the new software update and the exciting features it may bring.

ምንጮች:

– Pocket-Lint

– Journalist Mishaal Rahman’s post on X