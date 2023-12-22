ሳይንሳዊ ምርምርን አብዮት ማድረግ፡- ኮሳይንቲስት፣ በትልልቅ የቋንቋ ሞዴሎች የታገዘ አስተዋይ ወኪል

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and Emerald Cloud Lab have developed an innovative system called Coscientist, which utilizes large language models (LLMs) to autonomously design, plan, and execute complex scientific experiments. This breakthrough technology represents a significant step forward in integrating laboratory automation technologies with powerful language models.

Coscientist consists of multiple modules, with the key component being the ‘Planner.’ This module, driven by a GPT-4 chat completion instance, functions as an assistant that interprets user inputs through commands such as ‘GOOGLE,’ ‘PYTHON,’ ‘DOCUMENTATION,’ and ‘EXPERIMENT.’ The system also includes a ‘Web Searcher’ module, powered by GPT-4, which excels in synthesis planning and achieves impressive results in trials involving acetaminophen, aspirin, nitroaniline, and phenolphthalein. Additionally, the ‘Code execution’ module, initiated by the ‘PYTHON’ command, facilitates calculations for experiment preparation, while the ‘Automation’ command, guided by the ‘DOCUMENTATION’ module, enables experiment automation through APIs.

Through empirical studies, the research team demonstrated Coscientist’s capabilities across six diverse tasks. Notably, the system successfully optimized reactions in palladium-catalyzed cross-couplings, showcasing its advanced reasoning and experimental design capabilities. This breakthrough technology has the potential to revolutionize the scientific research landscape by accelerating the pace of new discoveries.

The team’s work serves as a compelling proof of concept for an artificial intelligent agent system capable of semi-autonomously designing, planning, and executing multistep scientific experiments. Coscientist addresses complex scientific problems and generates high-quality code, highlighting its advanced capabilities. With the code available on the project’s GitHub repository and the paper, ‘Autonomous Chemical Research with Large Language Models,’ published on Nature, researchers and scientists can explore and utilize this groundbreaking technology to enhance their own research endeavors.

In conclusion, the development of Coscientist represents a crucial milestone in the realm of autonomous chemical research. By harnessing the power of large language models, this intelligent agent has the potential to revolutionize scientific research, accelerating the discovery of new knowledge and breakthroughs in various domains.