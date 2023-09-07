ጎግል ከዩኬ ሸማቾች የብዙ ቢሊዮን ፓውንድ ክስ ገጥሞታል።

Google is now facing a significant legal battle as UK consumers have filed a multi-billion pound lawsuit against the tech giant. The claim, filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, is seeking an estimated compensation of £7.3 billion for around 65 million UK users over the age of 16, averaging £100 per person.

The lawsuit alleges that Google has stifled competition, leading to increased living costs for consumers. It accuses the company of violating competition laws by leveraging its dominant position in the search engine market to raise advertising prices. These higher fees are then passed on to consumers, resulting in higher prices for the goods and services they purchase.

Consumer champion Nikki Stopford has filed the claim, asserting that Google’s search engine dominance has actually caused prices to rise for consumers. Despite previous judgments in Europe and complaints in the US, Google has allegedly continued to manipulate the search market to charge advertisers more, leading to increased costs for consumers.

Stopford stated, “It’s a clear breach of competition law, for which consumers are paying the price. Google has been warned repeatedly by competition regulators but has taken no meaningful action to stop the abuse. This action aims to hold the company accountable for its repeated lawbreaking and to recover the money owed to consumers.”

In response, a Google spokesperson has stated that the case is “speculative and opportunistic” and that Google will strongly defend against it. They argue that Google is helpful to users and that the company only profits when ads are useful and relevant, as indicated by clicks in a real-time auction. They also highlight the importance of advertising in helping people discover new businesses, causes, and products.

This lawsuit against Google by UK consumers highlights the ongoing concerns about the tech giant’s market dominance and its potential impact on competition and consumer prices. It remains to be seen how the legal battle will unfold and what implications it may have for both Google and the wider technology industry.

