እርጥብ የአለባበስ ልምምድ ስኬታማ መሆኑን ሲያረጋግጥ አሪያን 6 ኢንች ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ የቀረበ

Ariane 6, the upcoming launch vehicle from the European Space Agency (ESA), has achieved a significant milestone on its path to its first flight. A wet dress rehearsal conducted on November 23 tested the spacecraft’s readiness by simulating a full countdown, rocket fueling, and a 7-minute firing of the core stage’s main engine. The ESA has released a timelapse video that captures the highlights of the test, showcasing the rocket rollout, hot fire, and other essential procedures for the launch.

The wet dress rehearsal was carried out at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. It involved moving the Ariane 6 mobile launch bay away from the rocket and launchpad, just as it would be done during an actual launch. The ground crews then completed a simulated countdown to ensure the readiness of the launch vehicle.

During the test, the Ariane 6’s core stage burned through 165 tons (150 metric tons) of a mixture of hydrogen and super-chilled liquid oxygen, fueling its single Vulcain 2.1 engine. However, the solid rocket boosters, which can be equipped on the rocket during launch, were not fired during this particular test. The second stage of the Ariane 6, which features a smaller Vinci engine, is scheduled to undergo a hot-fire test in December.

The Ariane 6 is set to replace Europe’s Ariane 5, which had its final launch in July of this year. Originally planned to be operational in 2020, the development of Ariane 6 faced delays, leaving Europe without its dedicated launch vehicle temporarily. With a successful wet dress rehearsal completed, the ESA anticipates the first launch of Ariane 6 to take place in 2024, marking a significant advancement in Europe’s contribution to space exploration.

በተደጋጋሚ የሚጠየቁ ጥያቄዎች (ተየጥ)

What is a wet dress rehearsal?

A wet dress rehearsal is a test conducted before the actual launch of a rocket to validate the readiness of the spacecraft and its ground crews. It involves a simulated countdown, rocket fueling, and an engine firing to assess the performance of the launch vehicle.

When is Ariane 6 expected to have its first launch?

Following a successful wet dress rehearsal, the European Space Agency (ESA) plans to launch Ariane 6 sometime in 2024, replacing the Ariane 5 as Europe’s primary launch vehicle.

What fuel does the Ariane 6 use?

The Ariane 6 uses a mixture of hydrogen and super-chilled liquid oxygen as fuel for its core stage’s Vulcain 2.1 engine. These propellants provide the necessary thrust for the rocket’s ascent into space.