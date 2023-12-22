ለአስደናቂ ማሳያ ይዘጋጁ፡ የ Ursids Meteor Shower ይመለሳል!

Summary: Skywatchers around the world are eagerly anticipating the annual Ursids meteor shower, which will peak on December 23rd this year. Despite competing with a bright waxing gibbous moon, astronomers estimate that it could produce around ten meteors per hour during its peak. This low-key meteor shower is created by debris left behind by comet 8P/Tuttle as it orbits the sun. As the Earth passes through this cloud of debris, fragments of ice and rock disintegrate in the atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light and occasional fireballs.

The Ursids meteor shower derives its name from its radiant, the point from which the majority of the meteors appear to stream in. The radiant of the Ursids is located in the constellation of Ursa Minor, hence the name. A fascinating fact is that Ursa Minor is a circumpolar constellation, meaning it is always above the North Pole of Earth. This makes the radiant visible throughout the night for skywatchers in locations such as New York City.

Although the Ursids is not as well-known as other meteor showers, it offers a unique viewing experience for those willing to brave the cold December temperatures. The meteors can be seen as bright streaks of light across the night sky, creating a mesmerizing display. Occasionally, larger fragments of cometary debris will enter Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in bright flashes or fireballs.

Comet 8P/Tuttle, the parent comet of the Ursids meteor shower, is a midsized comet with a 2.8-mile diameter. As it approaches the sun on its 13.6 Earth-year-long orbit, the heat causes the comet’s solid ice to turn into gas through a process called sublimation. The gas escapes the comet, leaving behind lanes of dust grains and larger fragments around the sun.

The Ursids meteor shower occurs annually, but this year holds special significance as comet 8P/Tuttle will pass by Earth on Christmas day in 2130 at a relatively close distance of around 14 million miles. If you’re eager to witness this celestial phenomenon or explore the wonders of the night sky, be sure to check out our guides on telescopes, binoculars, and astrophotography. And don’t forget to share your stunning Ursids meteor shower photos with Space.com’s readers by sending them to [ኢሜል የተጠበቀ].