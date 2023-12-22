የሃርድ-ወፍራም ሮክ ስትራታ መካኒኮችን መረዳት፡ ለማእድን ደህንነት አንድምታ

ማጠቃለያ:

A recent study focuses on the mechanics of hard-thick rock strata in the coal mining process, particularly in the Ordos region of Inner Mongolia, China. It highlights the potential hazards posed by the accumulation of elastic energy in these strata and the risk of triggering strong mining earthquakes and other dynamic disasters. The research examines the evolution process of hard-thick rock strata and validates the analysis using high-energy mine earthquake and surface subsidence data. The findings reveal important insights into the breaking law of such strata and offer guidance for disaster prevention and control in similar engineering geological conditions.

Coal mining in China often encounters the challenge of hard-thick rock strata, which are characterized by high strength, large thickness, and well-integrated layers. These strata are commonly found in regions such as Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, and Shandong. However, as mining progresses and the overhanging roof area of the hard-thick strata increases, elastic energy accumulates within the strata. When the breaking limit is reached, it can lead to strong mining earthquakes, mine water influx, roof collapse, and other dynamic disasters. These events not only pose risks to underground coal mining operations but also affect surrounding communities through ground vibrations and threats to buildings.

Scholars both within China and abroad have conducted extensive research on the mechanics of thick and hard rock strata. Previous studies have focused on topics such as stress distribution, destabilization conditions and control methods, mechanical models, and the laws of stress, fractures, and energy induced by mining activities. While these studies have provided valuable insights, there remains a need for a comprehensive understanding of the fracture mechanics law of thick and hard rock strata.

In this study, a thick plate structural mechanical model is established to analyze the evolution process of hard-thick rock strata in the Ordos region. The researchers validate their analysis by comparing it with high-energy mine earthquake and surface subsidence data. The following conclusions are drawn from the study:

1. Hard-thick strata in the cretaceous system do not fracture during the advancing and mining process of the test panel of the Shilawusu coal mine.

2. When the test panel is mined to a distance of two panel widths, no fractures occur in the lower part of the hard-thick strata due to the absence of separated space.

3. Fractures occur in the hard-thick strata in a vertical direction when the test panel is advanced to approximately 856 m.

4. No high-energy mine earthquake events occurred during mining at the test panel, and the amount of surface subsidence is approximately 200 mm.

5. Two high-energy mining earthquakes occur at distances of 837 m and 1153 m away from the initial position of the panel, respectively, resulting in an increase in the maximum amount of surface subsidence to 1397 mm.

The research findings have significant guiding implications for the study of the breaking law of hard-thick strata under similar geological conditions. Understanding the mechanics of hard-thick rock strata is crucial for disaster pre-control and ensuring safe and efficient coal mining practices. By identifying potential risks and providing guidelines for prevention and control, this research contributes to enhancing mining safety and protecting communities in coal mining regions.