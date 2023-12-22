India’s groundbreaking solar mission, Aditya L1, is set to reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), on January 6, according to S Somanath, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission, which is the country’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, was launched on September 2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Somanath confirmed that Aditya L1 will enter the L1 point as expected and measures will be taken to prevent it from going further. Once it reaches the L1 point, it will rotate around it and be trapped there. The mission’s objective is to measure various events happening on the Sun for the next five years.

The data collected by Aditya L1 will not only be valuable for India but for the entire world. It will provide important insights into the dynamics of the Sun and how it impacts life on Earth. This mission marks a significant step for India towards becoming a technologically powerful country.

In addition to the Aditya L1 Solar Mission, ISRO has plans to build an Indian space station, called the “Bharatiya space station,” as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions. Somanath emphasized the importance of supporting and encouraging new actors in the space sector as India strives to become a leader in specific areas.

As the country continues to invest in space exploration and research, the Aditya L1 Solar Mission represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards expanding its presence in the cosmos. The successful execution of this mission will not only contribute to scientific understanding but also solidify India’s position as a key player in space exploration.