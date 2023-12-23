India’s ambitious solar mission, Aditya-L1, is about to reach a major milestone as it approaches its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. This groundbreaking space-based observatory, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, will study the Sun from a unique halo orbit around the L1 point.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced that Aditya-L1 is expected to enter the L1 point on January 6, with the exact time to be announced soon. Upon arrival, the spacecraft will require engine firing to maintain its position and prevent it from drifting further. Once stabilized, Aditya-L1 will remain trapped at the L1 point for the next five years, collecting crucial data that will aid in understanding the dynamics of the Sun and its impact on our lives.

“The data gathered by Aditya-L1 will not only benefit India but also the entire world,” emphasized Somanath. The mission’s valuable insights into solar events will contribute to advancements in space science and help researchers explore the immense potential of solar energy.

India’s endeavor in space exploration does not stop at Aditya-L1. The ISRO has set its sights on constructing a dedicated Indian space station, the ‘Bharatiya space station,’ in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. Somanath acknowledged the emergence of new actors in the space sector and expressed ISRO’s commitment to supporting and encouraging this new generation.

India recognizes the need to hone its technological prowess and focus on sectors where it can become a leader. By embarking on bold missions like Aditya-L1 and laying the groundwork for a national space station, India aims to revolutionize space exploration and establish itself as a formidable player in the global space arena.