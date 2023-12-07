Summary: A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego suggests that undamaged ice grains containing amino acids can potentially be collected from the ice plumes of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. The study used a physical apparatus to examine collisions and found that amino acids within the ice grains could survive impact speeds of up to 9,400 mph, making it possible for spacecraft to collect them without destroying them. This discovery not only has implications for studying Enceladus but also other water-bearing moons, such as Jupiter’s Europa.

Scientists have long been intrigued by the possibility of finding signs of life in the subsurface ocean of Enceladus, particularly in the plumes of ice shooting up from its surface. However, collecting organic molecules from these plumes without damaging them has been a significant challenge. This study provides a ray of hope, suggesting that it may indeed be possible to secure undamaged ice grains from Enceladus and gain a clear understanding of the compounds within them.

The experiment involved creating ice particles by pushing water through a high-voltage needle, causing the water to fragment into tiny droplets. These droplets then crystallized into ice grains upon entering a vacuum. The researchers then shot the hardened grains through a spectrometer and analyzed them.

“We have demonstrated that it is feasible to collect organic molecules from the ice plumes of Enceladus without destroying them,” said Robert Continetti, one of the researchers involved in the study. This breakthrough opens up exciting possibilities for future missions like the Europa Clipper, which could potentially gather similar amino acids from ice grains on Jupiter’s moon Europa.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences and signify a crucial step forward in our understanding of extraterrestrial life. While the focus was on Enceladus, the implications of this research extend beyond a single moon in our solar system. By providing insights into the survivability of amino acids during space travel, these findings pave the way for more extensive exploration and the search for life in other water-rich environments.