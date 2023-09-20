የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ሞዱላር አርክቴክቸር አጥቢ አእምሮ የውጭ ግብአቶችን እንዲቆጣጠር ያስችለዋል ሳይንቲስቶች አገኙ

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 20, 2023
ሞዱላር አርክቴክቸር አጥቢ አእምሮ የውጭ ግብአቶችን እንዲቆጣጠር ያስችለዋል ሳይንቲስቶች አገኙ

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery regarding the organization of the mammalian brain. Through the use of an experimental system that grew neurons on microfabricated glass surfaces, researchers found that the outer cortex of the brain has the ability to maintain control over its external inputs due to its interconnected but independently functioning modules.

The cortex, which is the outer layer of the brain responsible for various functions such as sensory perception and motor control, contains a large number of neurons. These neuronal networks need to be able to segregate inputs from specialized circuits while integrating inputs from multiple circuits, but it has remained unclear how the cortex is able to support these different processing paradigms.

To investigate this, the researchers guided cortical neurons to form modular networks containing multiple sub-groups. By stimulating these lab-grown neurons using light, the team observed that well-formed modular networks had large responses to localized light stimulation. On the other hand, networks with less modularity responded excessively synchronized to all stimuli.

The researchers also discovered that the balance between locally segregated activity and globally integrated activity is crucial for the brain to expand its capacity for information representation with limited resources. This finding not only contributes to our understanding of the structure and function of the mammalian brain but also has implications for the development of artificial neural networks used in machine learning research.

Overall, this study sheds light on how the mammalian brain is able to control external inputs through its modular architecture. It provides valuable insights into the intricate workings of the brain and its ability to process information efficiently.

ምንጭ:
– Hideaki Yamamoto, F. Paul Spitzner, Taiki Takemuro, Victor Buendía, Hakuba Murota, Carla Morante, Tomohiro Konno, Shigeo Sato, Ayumi Hirano-Iwata, Anna Levina, Viola Priesemann, Miguel A. Muñoz, Johannes Zierenberg, Jordi Soriano. “Modular architecture facilitates noise-driven control of synchrony in neuronal networks.” Science Advances. DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.ade1755

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች ትራንስጀኒክ የሐር ትሎችን በመጠቀም ባለ ሙሉ ርዝመት የሸረሪት ሐር ይፈጥራሉ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

ኩኪዎች እና ግላዊነት፡ መሰረታዊ ነገሮችን መረዳት

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

አዲስ እድገቶች በ Falcon 9 Block 5 ቴክኖሎጂ፡ ስታርሊንክ ቡድን 6-18

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች ትራንስጀኒክ የሐር ትሎችን በመጠቀም ባለ ሙሉ ርዝመት የሸረሪት ሐር ይፈጥራሉ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ኩኪዎች እና ግላዊነት፡ መሰረታዊ ነገሮችን መረዳት

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ እድገቶች በ Falcon 9 Block 5 ቴክኖሎጂ፡ ስታርሊንክ ቡድን 6-18

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በዝቅተኛ ምድር ምህዋር ውስጥ ያሉ ሁለት የጠፈር ቁርጥራጮች ጠባብ በሆነ መልኩ ግጭትን ያስወግዱ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች