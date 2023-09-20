የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

የሳይንስ ሊቃውንት 31 በመቶው የአጽናፈ ሰማይ ቁስ አካል እንደሆነ ወስነዋል

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 20, 2023
የሳይንስ ሊቃውንት 31 በመቶው የአጽናፈ ሰማይ ቁስ አካል እንደሆነ ወስነዋል

Scientists have made significant strides in determining the amount of matter in the universe. An international team of researchers has found that matter makes up 31% of the total amount of matter and energy in the universe, with the remainder consisting of dark energy.

Cosmologists have long been intrigued by the question of how much matter exists in the universe. According to the researchers, only about 20% of the total matter is made up of regular or “baryonic” matter, which includes stars, galaxies, atoms, and life. The remaining 80% is made up of dark matter, the nature of which is still largely unknown.

To determine the total amount of matter in the universe, the team employed a well-established technique. They compared the observed number and mass of galaxy clusters with predictions from numerical simulations. The number of clusters observed at the present time is sensitive to the total amount of matter in the universe.

Measuring the mass of galaxy clusters accurately is challenging because most of the matter is dark and cannot be directly observed with telescopes. To overcome this difficulty, the team used an indirect tracer of cluster mass. They found that more massive clusters contain more galaxies. By measuring the number of galaxies in each cluster, the team estimated the total mass of the clusters.

The team’s measurements using this method were in excellent agreement with previous measurements obtained using cosmic microwave background observations. These findings confirm that measuring the number of galaxy clusters is a powerful technique for determining cosmological parameters.

The research team used spectroscopy, a technique that separates radiation into different colors, to precisely determine the distance to each cluster and identify the true member galaxies. This allowed for more accurate measurements compared to previous studies that relied on less accurate imaging techniques.

This breakthrough in understanding the amount of matter in the universe has significant implications for cosmology. It provides valuable insights into the fundamental structure and composition of the universe. The team’s findings also open up new possibilities for future galaxy surveys and the exploration of dark matter.

ምንጮች:
– “Constraining Cosmological Parameters Using the Cluster Mass-Richness Relation” – The Astrophysical Journal
- አስትሮፊዚካል ጆርናል
– National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics-Egypt
– Chiba University, Japan

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

Coral Reefs እንዲያገግሙ ለመርዳት አዲስ ስልት፡ ጥላ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

የጥናት ውጤት የቀዳማዊ ቀለም እይታ እና ቀለም ያልተገናኙ መሆናቸውን ያሳያል

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

የውሃ ትነት በኤክሶፕላኔት GJ 9827 ከባቢ ተገኘ፡ እምቅ የውሃ አለም

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

Coral Reefs እንዲያገግሙ ለመርዳት አዲስ ስልት፡ ጥላ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የጥናት ውጤት የቀዳማዊ ቀለም እይታ እና ቀለም ያልተገናኙ መሆናቸውን ያሳያል

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የውሃ ትነት በኤክሶፕላኔት GJ 9827 ከባቢ ተገኘ፡ እምቅ የውሃ አለም

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ከእጽዋት ጋር 'ለመናገር' ብርሃንን መጠቀም፡ ግብርናን ወደ አብዮታዊነት የሚያመራ እርምጃ

ሴፕቴ 21, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች