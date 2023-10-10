የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች TRAPPIST-1 ስርዓትን ለማጥናት ጄምስ ዌብ የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕን ይጠቀማሉ

ByMampho Brescia

ጥቅምት 10, 2023
የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች TRAPPIST-1 ስርዓትን ለማጥናት ጄምስ ዌብ የጠፈር ቴሌስኮፕን ይጠቀማሉ

Astronomers are utilizing the powerful James Webb Space Telescope to investigate the TRAPPIST-1 solar system, which is located 40 light-years away. This system consists of seven rocky, Earth-sized planets revolving around a red dwarf star known as TRAPPIST-1. The star emits frequent and intense solar flares that can obstruct observations of the planets.

In order to better understand the TRAPPIST planets and determine if they could potentially harbor life, researchers need to study these solar flares. Recently, a team of scientists utilized the Webb telescope to observe and record four of these solar explosions over a span of 27 hours.

The researchers developed a method to filter out the light from the solar flares, enabling a clearer view of the exoplanets. This is crucial for analyzing the composition of the planets’ atmospheres using spectrographs onboard the telescope.

Three of the seven TRAPPIST planets are located within the system’s habitable zone, making them particularly interesting targets for further investigation. So far, scientists have not found significant atmospheres or evidence of habitability on the two closest planets to the red dwarf star.

The James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency, is equipped with a giant mirror that captures light and allows for the observation of distant objects. Its infrared capabilities enable it to see beyond what is visible to the human eye, making it a valuable tool for studying exoplanets.

With its unique abilities, the Webb telescope has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of distant worlds and provide insights into the early universe.

ምንጮች:
- አስትሮፊዚካል ጆርናል
- ናሳ

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የኮርኔል ተመራማሪዎች በ 3 ዲ-የታተመ የብረት ቅይጥ ማይክሮ መዋቅርን ለማጥናት ኤክስሬይ ይጠቀማሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ጥናት የእፅዋት በሽታ አምጪ ተህዋሲያን በአቧራ ላይ ወደ አህጉራት ሊጓዙ እንደሚችሉ አረጋግጧል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

እንቆቅልሹን መፈተሽ፡ ጋላክሲዎች በመጀመሪያ ዩኒቨርስ ውስጥ እንዴት ጸጥ ይላሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

የኮርኔል ተመራማሪዎች በ 3 ዲ-የታተመ የብረት ቅይጥ ማይክሮ መዋቅርን ለማጥናት ኤክስሬይ ይጠቀማሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ጥናት የእፅዋት በሽታ አምጪ ተህዋሲያን በአቧራ ላይ ወደ አህጉራት ሊጓዙ እንደሚችሉ አረጋግጧል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

እንቆቅልሹን መፈተሽ፡ ጋላክሲዎች በመጀመሪያ ዩኒቨርስ ውስጥ እንዴት ጸጥ ይላሉ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በሩሲያ ሞዱል ላይ ያለው ቀዝቃዛ ልቅሶ በአለምአቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ላይ ስጋት ይፈጥራል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች