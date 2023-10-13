የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

በካንሳስ ከተማ አካባቢ "የእሳት ቀለበት" የፀሐይ ግርዶሽ እንዴት እንደሚታይ

ByMampho Brescia

ጥቅምት 13, 2023
በካንሳስ ከተማ አካባቢ "የእሳት ቀለበት" የፀሐይ ግርዶሽ እንዴት እንደሚታይ

We are just one day away from a partial annular solar eclipse in Kansas City! An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but when it is at or close to its farthest point from Earth. This results in the Moon appearing smaller than the Sun and not totally covering the Sun. The size differences create one dark disk, the Moon, over a relatively larger, brighter disk, the sun. The result is the appearance of a “ring of fire” around the moon.

To safely view the eclipse, you will need special-purpose solar filters, such as eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking at the sun.

Unfortunately, the forecast calls for an overcast sky for much of the event. Nevertheless, it’s still worth trying to catch a glimpse at maximum coverage around 11:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 14.

Remember to be safe and good luck observing the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse!

ምንጮች:
– First Alert Meteorologist
– Hearst Owned

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ወጣቱ የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪ የፀሐይ ግርዶሽ አስማትን ይቀበላል

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

'Pontus' Tectonic Plate ተገኘ፡ የጎደለው የጥንት ምድር ቦርንዮ ነው።

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

የጋይያ ኦብዘርቫቶሪ ግማሽ ሚሊዮን ኮከቦችን በቅርብ ክላስተር አገኘ

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ወጣቱ የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪ የፀሐይ ግርዶሽ አስማትን ይቀበላል

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

'Pontus' Tectonic Plate ተገኘ፡ የጎደለው የጥንት ምድር ቦርንዮ ነው።

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የጋይያ ኦብዘርቫቶሪ ግማሽ ሚሊዮን ኮከቦችን በቅርብ ክላስተር አገኘ

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ጄኔቲክስ በማር ንቦች ላይ የአልትሩስቲክ ባህሪ ላይ ተጽዕኖ ያሳድራል።

ጥቅምት 15, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች