የቫይረስ መስተጋብር የዲኤል ሪትም ለውጦች በባህር ውስጥ ባክቴሪያዎች ላይ ይመራቸዋል፣ ጥናትን ገልጧል

A recent study published in Research has shed light on the crucial role of viruses in driving diel rhythm changes in marine bacterioplankton. While previous research has focused on factors like light-dependent physiological mechanisms, this study highlights the significant impact of viruses on these patterns.

Researchers from Xiamen University collected samples over a complete diel cycle from different water layers in coastal and open ocean environments, examining the relationships between viruses’ abundance, production, decay, and infection strategies, and the abundance, activity, structure, and diversity of bacterioplankton. The findings demonstrate that virus-host interactions exhibit different diel patterns in coastal and open ocean habitats.

The study reveals that viruses play a vital role in regulating the diel rhythms of marine bacterioplankton. Viral activity follows specific patterns, with viruses infecting photosynthetic cyanobacteria being more active during the daytime and dormant at nighttime. However, there is still limited understanding about how viruses in natural marine environments influence the diel rhythms of planktonic bacteria.

The research also highlights that viral infections have a significant impact on the diversity of bacterial communities. In coastal areas, increased lysogenic viral infections lead to a decrease in host bacterial community diversity, supporting the “piggyback-the-winner” theory. In open ocean environments, increased lytic viral infections lead to an increase in community diversity, aligning with the “kill-the-winner” model. These findings suggest that different viral infection strategies can regulate host community structures and influence marine carbon cycles and global climate change.

The study provides new insights into viral ecological strategies and their impact on marine ecosystems. Future research will delve deeper into the processes and ecological importance of virus-host interactions in various environments and timescales. This knowledge will contribute to a better understanding of marine biogeochemical cycles and their implications for global ecosystems.