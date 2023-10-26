Pittsburgh-based aerospace company, Astrobotic, is set to make history with the launch of its first lunar lander, which will be carried by United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) new Vulcan Centaur rocket. ULA CEO Tory Bruno announced during the CNBC Technology Executive Council Summit that the launch is scheduled between December 24 and December 26.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine robotic lander will be on board the rocket, along with a payload from Celestis, a company that uses launch services to send cremated remains into space as a memorial. The launch is part of a $79.5 million contract awarded to Astrobotic by NASA in 2019 through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. The mission aims to deliver scientific payloads to the northern regions of the moon on behalf of the space agency.

According to Bruno, the specific launch date was chosen due to scientific considerations related to orbital mechanics. Astrobotic’s mission requirements necessitate carefully controlled lighting conditions and continuous radio communication with the Deep Space Network. These factors restrict the launch window to just a few days each month.

The journey to this milestone has not been without challenges. The initial announcement of ULA as the launch provider was made in 2019, with a planned launch date for 2021. However, technical delays with the Vulcan rocket, such as the upper stage explosion during testing at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in March, caused setbacks. Further delays occurred due to rocket engine testing incidents involving Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines. Despite these setbacks, ULA is confident that they will complete the testing and qualification of the Vulcan upper stage in November.

This first mission, known as Certification-1, is one of two certification flights required by the Space Force. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. ULA has ambitious plans to increase the launch cadence of the Vulcan, aiming for one launch every two weeks by mid-2025. The company expects demand for its launch services to come from both government and commercial customers, with the recent contract win from Amazon to launch a portion of its Kuiper satellite internet mega-constellation being a notable achievement.

በየጥ:

1. When is Astrobotic’s lunar lander scheduled to launch?

Astrobotic’s lunar lander is set to launch between December 24 and December 26.

2. What is the purpose of the Peregrine robotic lander?

The lander will deliver scientific payloads to the northern part of the moon on behalf of NASA.

3. Why was Christmas Eve chosen as the launch date?

The launch date was determined by scientific factors related to orbital mechanics and Astrobotic’s mission requirements.

4. What challenges has ULA faced in the development of the Vulcan rocket?

Technical delays, including incidents such as an upper stage explosion and rocket engine testing failures, have caused delays in the development timeline.

5. What is the significance of the first mission, Certification-1?

Certification-1 is one of two certification flights required by the Space Force.

ምንጮች:

– [ምንጭ 1]