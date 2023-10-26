Pittsburgh-based company Astrobotic is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of its first lunar lander on United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) advanced Vulcan Centaur rocket. ULA CEO Tory Bruno has confirmed that the launch is scheduled to take place between December 24 and December 26, marking a significant milestone for both companies and the space industry as a whole.

The upcoming launch is an integral part of Astrobotic’s mission to deliver scientific payloads to the northern region of the Moon. The Peregrine robotic lander, developed by Astrobotic, will carry a payload capacity of 120 kilograms and will support NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative. This initiative aims to encourage the development of lunar exploration by partnering with private companies.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will also feature a hosted payload from Celestis, a company dedicated to sending small portions of cremated remains to space as a memorial service. This unique partnership adds a poignant element to the mission and highlights the growing recognition of space as a final frontier for human remembrance.

While the launch window coincides with Christmas Eve, ULA CEO Tory Bruno emphasizes that the timing is based on meticulous scientific calculations. The mission requirements dictate careful control of lighting conditions and the need for constant radio communication with the Deep Space Network. These factors limit the launch window to just a few days each month, making the Christmas Eve launch all the more significant.

ULA has encountered technical setbacks in the development of the advanced Vulcan Centaur rocket. However, the company remains committed to ensuring the utmost safety and performance standards. The upcoming launch represents a crucial milestone for ULA, as it is one of two certification flights required to meet the stringent requirements of the United States Space Force.

The launch is scheduled to take place at Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. ULA has ambitious plans for the future, with a goal of increasing the launch cadence of the Vulcan Centaur rocket to one launch every two weeks by mid-2025. This increased demand is expected to come from both government and commercial customers, as ULA continues to secure contracts and partnerships with key players in the industry.

Astrobotic’s first lunar lander launch, in partnership with ULA, paves the way for future space exploration and offers a unique perspective on the significance of Christmas Eve as a launch date. It demonstrates the extraordinary capabilities of private companies to support scientific research, pay homage to loved ones, and push the boundaries of human exploration beyond Earth.

