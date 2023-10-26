ሜዳውን ማራመድ፡ ለስላሳ ዳሳሾች በሮቦቲክስ እና ፕሮስቴትስ ውስጥ ያሉትን እድሎች ማስፋፋት

Soft, flexible, and remarkably sensitive, a groundbreaking soft sensor, co-developed by researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) and Honda, is poised to revolutionize the fields of robotics and prosthetics. This innovative sensor, when applied to the surface of prosthetic arms or robotic limbs, enhances touch sensitivity and dexterity, enabling machines to perform intricate tasks with ease. Furthermore, its skin-like texture promotes safer and more realistic interactions between humans and robots, fostering increased levels of trust and collaboration.

The soft sensor, crafted as part of Dr. Mirza Saquib Sarwar’s pioneering doctoral work in electrical and computer engineering at UBC’s faculty of applied science, possesses an impressive array of capabilities. By sensing various types of forces, the sensor empowers prosthetic and robotic arms to react to tactile stimuli with exceptional precision and finesse. Delicate objects like eggs or glasses of water can now be confidently grasped and maneuvered without the risk of damage or accidents.

Fundamentally composed of silicone rubber—a material commonly used in cinema for creating lifelike skin effects—the sensor is meticulously engineered to replicate the buckling and wrinkling characteristics present in human skin. By utilizing weak electric fields, akin to those found in touchscreens, the sensor can detect objects at a distance while simultaneously detecting forces both into and along its surface. This unique combination is paramount for human-robot interactions, enabling robots to operate safely and effectively in close proximity to people.

The collaborative efforts between UBC and Honda’s Frontier Robotics research institute have yielded a practical and scalable technology. The sensor’s straightforward fabrication process allows for easy scalability, making it possible to cover large surface areas and produce extensive quantities. Dr. John Madden, a leading figure in the study and professor of electrical and computer engineering at UBC, affirms that sensors and artificial intelligence are rapidly transforming robots into more capable and lifelike entities. However, there is still much room for growth.

As Dr. Madden points out, human skin possesses far greater sensing capabilities than the current technology permits. Research efforts are focused on bridging this gap by further refining sensors to emulate the intricacies of human touch, including temperature detection and even damage assessment. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in helping robots prioritize and respond to relevant sensory information. The development of advanced sensors and the evolution of artificial intelligence must occur in tandem, shaping a future where robots seamlessly coexist and collaborate with humans.

