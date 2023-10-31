አዲስ የሩሲያ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ዕቅዶች በ2027 የመጀመሪያ ሞጁል ማስጀመር

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting with industry leaders to discuss the development of the Russian economy, with a specific focus on the space industry. Among the topics discussed were the Sphere broadband constellation, the Amur LNG reusable rocket, and the Transport Energy Module—an innovative nuclear powered space elevator. During the meeting, President Putin emphasized the importance of the planned Russian Space Station and announced plans for the launch of its first module by 2027.

Currently, China is the sole country with its own operational space station. The Russian Orbital Station (ROS) aims to change that. The first module of ROS will serve as a combined power and scientific module, and it will be staffed by cosmonauts chosen using a selection process similar to that of the International Space Station (ISS). In addition to the development of ROS, Russia is also working on enhancing the Progress spacecraft, which acts as a shuttle to the ISS, and developing a new transport ship called Eagle. Interestingly, ROS Chief Designer Vladimir Kozhevnikov revealed that there are no plans to produce a coffee machine for the crew members on ROS.

On the International Space Station, astronauts currently consume reconstituted coffee, a process that involves zero-gravity maneuvering and specially designed containers. However, there was a time when the ISS had its own coffee machine. In 2015, the ISSpresso machine was transported to the space station and installed by ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who demonstrated its use in a video. Developed in partnership with Agrotec, Lavazza, and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), the ISSpresso machine was the first capsule coffee machine designed for the unique microgravity environment of space.

The machine used Lavazza capsules specifically made for Earth, and a new technology was developed to flush the hydraulic system after each coffee was poured. This cleaning process created a pressure difference within a special pouch that released the unmistakable aroma when a straw was inserted. While the experimental coffee machine was considered a success, it was returned to Earth in 2017 and there has been no coffee machine in space since.

