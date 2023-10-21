አስደናቂው ታኪን፡ ልዩ የቦቪድ ዝርያዎች

The takin, scientifically known as Budorcas taxicolor, is a fascinating and unique species of bovid. There are four subspecies of takin: the Bhutan takin (B. taxicolor whitei), golden takin (B. taxicolor bedfordi), Mishmi takin (B. taxicolor taxicolor), and Sichuan takin (B. taxicolor tibetana). These creatures inhabit the alpine zones and forested valleys of Asia, ranging across Bhutan, Myanmar, northern India, central and southern China, and Tibet.

The takin’s diet primarily consists of seasonally available vegetation, such as leaves from trees and shrubs. They also consume grasses, forbs, and tender twigs in the winter when their preferred food is scarce. Takins have peculiar physical features resembling a cross between cows, goats, and sheep. They possess moose-like noses and short, stumpy legs that support their large, stocky bodies.

Both male and female takins have wildebeest-like horns that emerge from the crown of their heads and curve upward. Their fur ranges from gray-brown to reddish or chocolate brown, depending on the subspecies. Notably, the golden takin has a distinctive golden-colored pelt, which may have inspired the golden fleece of Greek mythology.

Takins navigate their mountainous habitats using their specially adapted split hooves, allowing them to traverse steep and rocky terrain. In the summer, they form herds of up to 300 individuals for mating and abundant food availability. However, during the winter months, the herds split into smaller groups of around 15 to 30 animals. Male takins are typically solitary except during the breeding season.

Males mark their dominance by spraying urine on their legs, chests, and faces, creating an olfactory indicator for other takins. While takins have few natural predators, snow leopards may prey on calves, and predators such as leopards, tigers, wolves, and Asiatic black bears occasionally target adults. Takins employ a coughing sound to warn the herd when they sense danger, prompting others to flee into the underbrush and conceal themselves.

Unfortunately, all subspecies of takin are considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Recent research indicates that their range may be smaller than previously estimated, suggesting they may be at a higher risk of endangerment than initially thought.

ምንጮች:

– Vladislav T. Jirousek/Shutterstock

– International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)