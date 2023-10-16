የከተማ ሕይወት

የጠፈር አየር ሁኔታ የወፍ ፍልሰትን እንዴት እየጎዳ ነው።

Byገብርኤል Botha

ጥቅምት 16, 2023
የጠፈር አየር ሁኔታ የወፍ ፍልሰትን እንዴት እየጎዳ ነው።

Bird migration has always been a fascinating phenomenon, but recent studies are shedding light on the challenges faced by birds when it comes to navigation. Just as humans have become reliant on navigation apps to find their way, birds are facing their own navigation problems due to space weather events.

Space weather events, such as solar outbursts, have been found to disrupt the migration of numerous bird species, including perching birds, ducks, geese, swans, sandpipers, and plovers. While humans cannot feel Earth’s magnetic fields, birds and certain other animals have developed organs to sense them. Birds often rely on these internal compasses for long-distance migration, but when space weather interferes with Earth’s magnetic fields, it leaves them disoriented and lost.

Data collected from Doppler radar stations and magnetometers has revealed that during these space weather events, there is a decrease of 9-17% in the number of migrating birds in the spring and autumn. Birds flying at night face particularly difficult navigation challenges, especially in overcast autumn conditions where they can’t rely on their unreliable internal compasses.

Not only do high geomagnetic disturbances reduce the overall number of migrating birds, but they also cause them to drift aimlessly with the wind. Strong solar storms in the fall have been observed to result in birds flying thousands of kilometers across the US Great Plains putting in only three-quarters of the effort to battle crosswinds, leading to frequent instances of birds getting lost.

Understanding the impact of space weather on bird migration is crucial for conservation efforts and managing bird populations. By taking into account these disruptions caused by space weather, researchers can work towards developing strategies to mitigate the negative effects and ensure the successful migration of avian species.

