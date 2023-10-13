የከተማ ሕይወት

ጠንካራ-ደረጃ ሊቀለበስ የሚችል የማይንቀሳቀስ ዶቃዎች ለከፍተኛ-ተከታታይ ቅደም ተከተል ቤተ-መጽሐፍት ግንባታ

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ጥቅምት 13, 2023
A recent study published in Zoonoses has explored the use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization (SPRI) beads for nucleic acid recovery in high-throughput sequencing library construction. The researchers investigated the effects of SPRI bead ratio, incubation time, and elution time on the recovery of nucleic acids during the construction of full-length 16S rDNA sequencing libraries.

The study compared the effects of different SPRI bead ratios, incubation times, and elution times for three different initial sample amounts. An orthogonal experiment was conducted to identify the optimal combination of these factors.

The results showed that incubation time had the greatest impact on the recovery rate for the initial sample amounts of 1,500 ng and 3,000 ng. The use of 0.8× SPRI beads, 15 minutes of incubation, and 10 minutes of elution resulted in the highest recovery rate.

The findings suggest that incubation time significantly influences the recovery rate in full-length 16S rDNA sequencing library construction. SPRI beads offer a viable method for recovering full-length 16S rDNA amplicons.

This research provides valuable insights into optimizing the use of SPRI beads for high-throughput sequencing library construction. The findings can contribute to the development of more efficient and accurate sequencing techniques.

Further information about this study can be found in the article titled “Optimizing the Use of Solid-Phase Reversible Immobilization Beads for High-Throughput Full-Length 16S rDNA Sequencing Library Construction” published in Zoonoses.

Source: Zoonoses (2023). DOI: 10.15212/ZOONOSES-2023-0007

