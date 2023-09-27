የአስቴሮይድ ቤንኑ ናሙናዎች የያዙት ጣሳ ተከፍቷል ከጠፈር ከሦስት ዓመታት አካባቢ በኋላ

After a nearly three-year journey through space, the canister holding samples from asteroid Bennu has been opened. The OSIRIS-REx mission team removed the initial lid of the sample canister at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Black dust and debris were found on the avionics deck of the canister, most likely originating from Bennu itself when the spacecraft landed on the asteroid and collected its samples in October 2020.

The asteroid samples were dropped off in the Utah desert by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft and then airlifted to a clean room. From there, the clean room team packaged all the parts of the sample capsule for transport to the Johnson Space Center. A new laboratory has been specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission where the canister will be disassembled to access the bulk of the sample, which is estimated to be 8.8 ounces (250 grams) of asteroid rock and dust.

Following the disassembly process, researchers will analyze the asteroid dust to gain insights into its chemical, mineralogical, and physical characteristics as well as the different rock types present in the bulk sample. Early findings from the sample will be revealed during a live broadcast on October 11, including some images of the rocks and dust.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016, reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After two years of observations, the spacecraft collected a sample from the asteroid’s surface and began its journey back to Earth on May 10, 2021. Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid believed to have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid and come closer to Earth over the years.

ምንጮች:

– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Team

– Gizmodo Spaceflight Page