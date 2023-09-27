የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች በዛምቢያ ውስጥ እጅግ ጥንታዊ የሆነውን የእንጨት መዋቅር አግኝተዋል

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023
ሳይንቲስቶች በዛምቢያ ውስጥ እጅግ ጥንታዊ የሆነውን የእንጨት መዋቅር አግኝተዋል

ማጠቃለያ:
Scientists in Zambia have found the remains of what is believed to be the oldest wooden structure in the world. Dating back 476,000 years, it is a hundred times older than the pyramids of Egypt. The discovery was made at Kalambo Falls, a site that contains evidence of human occupation from the early Stone Age to modern times. The preserved wooden remains were found in an area with a high water table, which helped to prevent the organic material from decaying. The team, led by Professor Larry Barham from the University of Liverpool, found that the wooden structure consisted of two interlocking logs joined by a notch. They also recovered four wood tools, including a wedge, digging stick, cut log, and notched branch. These findings suggest an early diversity in woodworking techniques and challenge previous notions about the technical knowledge of early hominins. The discovery predated the appearance of modern humans by thousands of years.

The team also found evidence that the wood had been shaped with a cleaver-like edge, indicating the ability to work wood on a large scale. The dense forest and high water table at Kalambo provided the perfect conditions for creating a built environment, such as raised platforms or walkways. The discovery challenges the perception that early hominins were primarily mobile foragers with limited technological diversity.

ምንጮች:
– National Post: https://nationalpost.com/article/content/1384655/scientists-discover-world-s-oldest-wooden-structure-in-zambia

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ተመራማሪዎች ያለፉትን የመሬት መንቀጥቀጦች ጊዜ እና በሲያትል ላይ ሊደርስ የሚችለውን ስጋት ለመወሰን የውሃ ውስጥ ሰንሰለቶችን እና የዛፍ ቀለበቶችን ይጠቀማሉ።

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

የሲያትል ክልል ከ1,100 ዓመታት በፊት በከባድ የመሬት መንቀጥቀጥ ተመታ፣ አዲስ ጥናት

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

የናሳ የጠፈር ተመራማሪ ፍራንክ ሩቢዮ ለዓመታት ከዘለቀው ተልዕኮ በኋላ በአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ወደ ምድር ተመለሰ

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ተመራማሪዎች ያለፉትን የመሬት መንቀጥቀጦች ጊዜ እና በሲያትል ላይ ሊደርስ የሚችለውን ስጋት ለመወሰን የውሃ ውስጥ ሰንሰለቶችን እና የዛፍ ቀለበቶችን ይጠቀማሉ።

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የሲያትል ክልል ከ1,100 ዓመታት በፊት በከባድ የመሬት መንቀጥቀጥ ተመታ፣ አዲስ ጥናት

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የናሳ የጠፈር ተመራማሪ ፍራንክ ሩቢዮ ለዓመታት ከዘለቀው ተልዕኮ በኋላ በአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ወደ ምድር ተመለሰ

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የ ሚልኪ ዌይ ዋርፕ ተብራርቷል፡ በጨለመ ጉዳይ ላይ ያለው ሽፋን ሃሎ

ሴፕቴ 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች