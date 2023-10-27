በቅርብ ጊዜ መሰናክሎች ቢኖሩትም ሩሲያ በ2027 አዲስ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ክፍል ለመክፈት አቅዳለች።

Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that the first segment of Russia’s new space station, which is being developed to replace the International Space Station (ISS), will be launched into orbit by 2027. This announcement comes despite the recent setbacks faced by the Russian space industry.

While Russia had previously stated its intention to withdraw from the ISS, it has shifted its focus towards building its own orbital space station. Putin emphasized the importance of ensuring a seamless transition between the two stations, stating that the work on the new space station should keep pace with the depletion of the ISS’s resources.

In August, Russia faced a major setback when its Luna-25 module crashed on the moon’s surface during pre-landing maneuvers. However, Putin acknowledged that mistakes are inevitable in such a complex endeavor and pledged to learn from this experience to avoid future mishaps.

In addition to addressing technical challenges, Putin also highlighted the need to resolve issues related to low salaries in Russia’s space industry. He called for efforts to attract foreign specialists and increase private business involvement in the sector.

The ISS, a symbol of international cooperation between the United States and Russia, was initially scheduled to be decommissioned in 2024. However, NASA estimates that it can continue operations until 2030. Russia’s plans to launch the first segment of its new space station by 2027 demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a robust presence in space exploration.

Despite the funding problems, corruption scandals, and other setbacks faced by the Russian space industry, Putin’s announcement underscores Russia’s determination to remain at the forefront of space exploration. The successful launch and operation of the new space station segment will mark a significant milestone for Russia’s ambitious space program.

ጥ: - የሩሲያ የጠፈር ኢንዱስትሪ ምን ተግዳሮቶች አጋጥመውታል?

