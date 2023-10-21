ዛፎች እርስ በርስ ሊግባቡ እና ስለ አደጋ ሊያስጠነቅቁ ይችላሉ, የጥናት ግኝቶች

A new study published in Nature Communications reveals how trees on Earth can communicate and warn each other of danger. Researchers found that injured plants emit chemical compounds that can infiltrate a healthy plant’s tissues, triggering defense responses from within its cells. This discovery could have significant implications for fortifying plants against insect attacks or drought.

The concept of “talking” trees was first explored in the 1980s when scientists observed that trees produced chemicals to deter insects when they were attacked. Interestingly, healthy trees of the same species located nearby also exhibited the same chemical defenses, even without root connections to the damaged trees. This suggested that trees communicated with each other through the air, a phenomenon known as plant eavesdropping.

Over the past four decades, more than 30 plant species have been observed engaging in cell-to-cell communication through the emission of volatile organic compounds. However, until now, it was unclear which compounds were important and how they were sensed by plants.

The recent study shed light on these questions by manually crushing leaves and placing caterpillars on Arabidopsis mustard or tomato plants. This triggered the emission of various green leafy volatiles, which were then spread to healthy plants. The team genetically modified the healthy plants so that calcium ions fluoresced when activated inside individual cells, allowing them to track the plants’ responses.

The researchers discovered that only two specific green leafy volatiles seemed to increase the calcium ions in the cells of healthy plants. Calcium signaling in plants plays a role in activating defense responses, such as closing leaves or digesting insects. The team also found that the compounds were absorbed through the stomata, which allow plants to exchange gases during photosynthesis, indicating that they penetrate the plant’s inner tissues.

With this newfound understanding, scientists believe it may be possible to immunize plants against threats and stressors by exposing them to the associated compounds. This could reduce the need for pesticides in farming and make plants more resilient in the face of drought.

Further research is needed to understand why only specific compounds trigger the calcium signaling and to identify the receptors in plants that interact with these compounds.

Overall, this study provides significant insights into plant communication and opens up possibilities for developing strategies to protect plants from harm before it even occurs.

