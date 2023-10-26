ስሚዝሶኒያን የአስቴሮይድ ቤንኑን ቁርጥራጮች ወደ ዩኒቨርስ እንደ መስኮት ያሳያል

After an epic journey spanning 200 million miles through space, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully delivered fragments of asteroid Bennu to Earth in late September. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History will now showcase these precious samples, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the wonders of the cosmos up close.

The highly anticipated public display of the asteroid sample will take place on Friday, November 3, at the museum’s Janet Annenberg Hooker Hall of Geology, Gems, and Minerals meteorite gallery in Washington, D.C. The exhibit will feature pristine dark rocks and dust collected from Bennu, providing a glimpse into the ancient history of our solar system.

Accompanying the asteroid fragments will be scale models of the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft, courtesy of Lockheed Martin, and the Atlas V 411 rocket that transported the spacecraft, on loan from United Launch Alliance. This comprehensive exhibit aims to immerse visitors in the intricacies of space exploration.

Curator of meteorites, Tim McCoy, who has been involved in the OSIRIS-REx mission, expressed his excitement for this groundbreaking showcase: “This exhibit is our first chance to share this incredible journey with the public.”

Bennu, a small near-Earth asteroid, has captivated scientists due to its potential link to a larger carbon-rich asteroid that existed billions of years ago. Its proximity to Earth every six years piqued the interest of NASA, leading to the OSIRIS-Rex mission. In October 2020, the spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu’s surface and collected a rocky sample.

While the mission encountered minor setbacks, the dedicated team managed to extract an abundant amount of dust and rock from the TAGSAM head, which had difficulty with fasteners. These samples have already surpassed NASA’s initial goal of collecting 60 grams of debris, with a current tally of 2.48 ounces (70.3 grams).

Preliminary analysis of the sample has revealed an abundance of carbon and water molecules, providing valuable insights into our planet’s early formation. Tim McCoy emphasized the significance of these findings, stating, “the samples of Bennu hold the promise to tell us about the water and organics before life came to form our unique planet.”

Be sure to visit the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History to witness this extraordinary display that bridges the gap between humanity and the vast expanse of the universe.

