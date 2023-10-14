የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

በደቡብ ምዕራብ ብሪቲሽ ኮሎምቢያ የሚኖሩ ነዋሪዎች ለፀሃይ ግርዶሽ ተስማሚ እይታ አላቸው።

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ጥቅምት 14, 2023
በደቡብ ምዕራብ ብሪቲሽ ኮሎምቢያ የሚኖሩ ነዋሪዎች ለፀሃይ ግርዶሽ ተስማሚ እይታ አላቸው።

Residents in southwestern British Columbia have the best opportunity to witness a ring-of-fire solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. This type of eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, creating a fiery ring around the dark moon. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., reach its peak at approximately 9:20 a.m., and end by 10:38 a.m. in Vancouver. However, the weather forecast predicts clouds and showers in the region, potentially hindering visibility.

While southwestern B.C. will experience a 70 to 80 percent sun coverage, the rest of the province can expect 50 to 70 percent coverage. Laura Flinn, a physics instructor at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, advises North Americans not to worry if they miss this event due to the weather. A complete solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024, and will be visible in parts of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Flinn remains hopeful that the sky will clear before the eclipse reaches its peak, allowing residents of B.C. to observe the phenomenon without having to wait or travel. To ensure safety during the event, the university is hosting a viewing event and is reminding people not to look directly at the sun. Staring at the sun, even during an eclipse, can result in damage to the eyes.

ይህ የካናዳ ፕሬስ ዘገባ ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ ታተመ ጥቅምት 14 ቀን 2023 ፡፡

ምንጮች:
- የካናዳ ፕሬስ

