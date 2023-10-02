የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ፅናት ሮቨር በማርስ ላይ የሚተነፍስ አቧራ ዲያብሎስን ወሰደ

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ጥቅምት 2, 2023
The Perseverance Rover, NASA’s robotic explorer on Mars, has captured a stunning image of a towering dust devil at Thorofare Ridge. The dust devil, measuring 1.2 miles in height, resembled a funnel-like chimney through which hot air ascends.

Dust devils are common atmospheric phenomena on both Earth and Mars. They occur when the sun heats the ground, causing the air above it to warm. As hot air rises rapidly, it creates a spinning motion, drawing in cooler air and dust from the surrounding areas. This results in a cylindrical vortex of swirling dust.

The recent image captured by Perseverance reveals the impressive scale of the dust devil on Mars. With its high-resolution cameras, the rover was able to provide scientists with detailed imagery, showcasing the intricate details of the dust devil structure.

Dust devils are of particular interest to scientists studying Mars because they can help in understanding the planet’s atmospheric dynamics. By observing these phenomena, researchers can gain valuable insights into the wind patterns and atmospheric conditions on the Red Planet.

Perseverance’s ability to capture such breathtaking images is a testament to the incredible technological advancements in space exploration. Its high-resolution cameras and advanced imaging capabilities allow scientists to see Mars in unprecedented detail.

As NASA’s most sophisticated rover to date, Perseverance continues to send back valuable data and images that contribute to our understanding of Mars. With its perseverance and cutting-edge technology, the rover is paving the way for future space missions and bringing us closer to unraveling the mysteries of the Martian planet.

