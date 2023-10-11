ናሳ እስከ ዛሬ የተሰበሰበውን ትልቁን የአስትሮይድ ናሙና የመጀመሪያ ምስሎችን ሊያሳይ ነው።

NASA is set to reveal the first pictures of the largest asteroid sample ever collected in space. The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft three years ago from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The unveiling will take place at NASA’s Johnston Space Center in Houston.

Bennu, a carbon-rich body discovered in 1999, is believed to be composed of a loose collection of rocks. It holds valuable information about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth, as well as the potential evolution of life. The asteroid’s chemistry and mineralogy are said to be virtually unchanged since its formation approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

The capsule containing the Bennu asteroid sample was safely parachuted into the Utah desert. It was then transported to the Johnson center and examined in a clean room. The inner canister of the capsule was opened to parcel the samples into smaller specimens for analysis by scientists in 60 laboratories worldwide.

This is the third and largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth for analysis. Japan’s space agency also carried out similar missions in 2010 and 2020. The samples from the 2020 mission were found to contain organic compounds, supporting the theory that early Earth was seeded with the ingredients for life by celestial objects like comets, asteroids, and meteorites.

The OSIRIS-REx mission launched in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. After nearly two years of orbiting, the spacecraft successfully retrieved a sample of the asteroid’s loose surface material using its robotic arm on October 20, 2020. NASA will also be launching another mission to a more distant asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be the remnant core of a protoplanet.

This development in asteroid research brings us closer to understanding the origins of our solar system and the potential for life beyond Earth.

