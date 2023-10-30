NASA’s plans to shift from the International Space Station (ISS) to commercial successors have raised concerns among the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel. The panel has called on NASA to provide a “comprehensive understanding” of the requirements and resources needed for this transition. They emphasize the importance of having clear timelines and metrics to ensure a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit (LEO). While NASA has set a tight schedule for developing commercial space stations, the panel is concerned about the lack of a “clear, robust business case” for these stations, which poses programmatic and safety risks.

To address these concerns, NASA is currently funding design work by two teams: Blue Origin and Sierra Space, and Voyager Space. However, Northrop Grumman recently terminated its NASA agreement and joined forces with Voyager Space. In addition, NASA is supporting Axiom Space in developing commercial modules that will be installed on the ISS and later separate to form a commercial station.

In seeking feedback from companies, NASA has issued a request for information about its requirements for human-rating commercial stations. The agency acknowledges the importance of industry collaboration and expects companies to demonstrate how they can meet safety requirements. The panel supports NASA’s draft requirements, but industry officials mentioned other challenges, such as export control issues and navigating international agreements.

Budget concerns pose another challenge for NASA’s transition. The agency’s funding for commercial low Earth orbit development might face potential cuts or slower growth, limiting the program’s progress. This could also impact NASA’s procurement of a vehicle to deorbit the ISS. The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel emphasizes the necessity of funding the deorbit vehicle, which is crucial for the controlled reentry of the ISS at the end of its life.

Overall, the panel’s recommendations highlight the need for NASA to address uncertainties and provide a comprehensive plan with clear timelines, metrics, and funding to ensure a successful transition to commercial space stations in low Earth orbit.

በየጥ

What are the concerns raised by the Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel?

The panel is concerned about the lack of a clear business case for commercial space stations, as well as the tight schedule for their development. They emphasize the importance of clear timelines, metrics, and funding to ensure a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit.

Which companies are involved in the development of commercial space stations?

Currently, Blue Origin, Sierra Space, Voyager Space, and Axiom Space are actively working on the design and development of commercial space stations, with NASA funding their efforts.

What are some of the challenges faced by companies in developing commercial stations?

Apart from meeting NASA’s safety requirements, companies face challenges related to international agreements and navigating export control issues. Streamlining these processes and working with various nations are among the challenges mentioned.

What are the budget concerns for NASA’s transition to commercial space stations?

There are worries about potential budget cuts or slower growth in the commercial low Earth orbit development program. This could affect the progress and timeline of the program, potentially delaying the availability of commercial stations.

Why is the deorbit vehicle funding crucial?

The deorbit vehicle is responsible for the controlled reentry of the ISS into Earth’s atmosphere at the end of its life. The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel emphasizes that funding for the deorbit vehicle is not optional and should be prioritized to ensure a safe disposal of the ISS.