የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

የናሳ ሳይኪ ተልዕኮ፡ ብረት የበለፀገ አስትሮይድን ማሰስ

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ጥቅምት 10, 2023
የናሳ ሳይኪ ተልዕኮ፡ ብረት የበለፀገ አስትሮይድን ማሰስ

NASA is gearing up for its upcoming Psyche mission, which aims to study an intriguing metal-rich asteroid called 16 Psyche. This asteroid is composed primarily of iron and nickel, leading scientists to believe that it might have formed from the core of a planet. However, an alternative theory suggests that 16 Psyche could be a vestige of a different celestial object that originated from a region within the solar system abundant in metal-rich material.

The launch of the Psyche spacecraft is scheduled for October 12, with liftoff planned from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch can be observed via a live broadcast on YouTube. Once launched, the spacecraft will embark on a journey to reach 16 Psyche, with an estimated arrival date in July 2029. The spacecraft will spend approximately two years studying and collecting data from the asteroid, providing valuable insights into its structure and composition.

Originally planned for a launch last year, NASA’s decision to postpone the mission has pushed back the earliest possible arrival at the asteroid to 2026. However, scientists remain eagerly anticipative of the data that will be gathered during its tenure at 16 Psyche.

The Psyche mission holds great promise for unraveling the mysteries of metal-rich asteroids in our solar system. By studying 16 Psyche in detail, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the processes that shaped our early solar system and the formation of celestial bodies within it.

ምንጮች:
Engadget – NASA is preparing for the Psyche mission, which will study a metal-rich asteroid

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች በኦሪዮን ኔቡላ ውስጥ በነፃነት የሚንሳፈፉ የጁፒተር መጠን ያላቸውን ነገሮች አግኝተዋል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

በአማዞን ጠቅላይ ቀን 160 በ Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ ቴሌስኮፕ ላይ 2023 ዶላር ይቆጥቡ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

በእንቅልፍ ደንብ ውስጥ የአስትሮይተስ ሚና

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

የናሳ ሳይኪ ተልዕኮ፡ ብረት የበለፀገ አስትሮይድን ማሰስ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች በኦሪዮን ኔቡላ ውስጥ በነፃነት የሚንሳፈፉ የጁፒተር መጠን ያላቸውን ነገሮች አግኝተዋል

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በአማዞን ጠቅላይ ቀን 160 በ Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ ቴሌስኮፕ ላይ 2023 ዶላር ይቆጥቡ

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በእንቅልፍ ደንብ ውስጥ የአስትሮይተስ ሚና

ጥቅምት 10, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች