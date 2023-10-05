የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ናሳ በ159 ዓመታት ውስጥ አስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ግንቦት ከምድር ጋር ሊጋጭ እንደሚችል ተንብዮአል

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ጥቅምት 5, 2023
ናሳ በ159 ዓመታት ውስጥ አስትሮይድ ቤንኑ ግንቦት ከምድር ጋር ሊጋጭ እንደሚችል ተንብዮአል

According to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx team, there is a possibility that the asteroid Bennu, which was discovered in 1999, could hit the Earth in 159 years, around the year 2182. This asteroid is larger than New York’s Empire State Building.

Although the chances of Bennu colliding with Earth are only 0.037 percent, scientists estimate that if it were to impact, it could release 1200 megatons of energy. This would be 24 times more powerful than any nuclear weapon ever created. In addition, there is also a possibility that Bennu contains argonic molecules that could potentially support life on Earth.

Originally identified as 1999 RQ36, Bennu was named by a 9-year-old child from North Carolina. NASA has been closely monitoring this asteroid and has determined that it has a close approach to Earth every 6 years. It has passed by Earth in 1999, 2005, and 2011.

In 2021, a NASA spacecraft successfully landed on Bennu’s rugged surface and collected a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system. This sample will be brought back to Earth for further analysis.

While the potential impact of Bennu is concerning, it is important to note that these predictions are based on current observations and calculations. Further research and monitoring will continue to refine our understanding of the risks associated with this asteroid.

ምንጮች:
– NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Team
- ናሳ

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የድመት ፑሪንግን ምስጢር መፍታት፡- ጥናት ፌሊንስ የሚያረጋጋ ድምፅ እንዴት እንደሚሰራ ላይ ብርሃን ፈነጠቀ።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች የዳይኖሰር ዝግመተ ለውጥን የመክፈት አቅም ያለው አዲሱን የሳውሮፖድ ዳይኖሰር ግኝት ይፋ አደረጉ።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ሳይንስ

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች የሳተላይት ህብረ ከዋክብት የምሽት ሰማይን በመመልከት ላይ ስለሚኖራቸው ተጽእኖ አሳስበዋል።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

የድመት ፑሪንግን ምስጢር መፍታት፡- ጥናት ፌሊንስ የሚያረጋጋ ድምፅ እንዴት እንደሚሰራ ላይ ብርሃን ፈነጠቀ።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ሳይንቲስቶች የዳይኖሰር ዝግመተ ለውጥን የመክፈት አቅም ያለው አዲሱን የሳውሮፖድ ዳይኖሰር ግኝት ይፋ አደረጉ።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች የሳተላይት ህብረ ከዋክብት የምሽት ሰማይን በመመልከት ላይ ስለሚኖራቸው ተጽእኖ አሳስበዋል።

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ለኤኤፍኤል ግጥሚያ-ቀን መንቀጥቀጥ ፈተናዎች የሚያስፈልጉ ማሻሻያዎች ይላሉ የነርቭ ሐኪሞች

ጥቅምት 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች