በ2023 ለመጀመር የናሳ የስነ ልቦና ተልእኮ በድጋሚ ዘገየ

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ጥቅምት 2, 2023
NASA has announced another delay for the launch of the Psyche mission, which aims to return Earth samples from an asteroid named Psyche. Originally scheduled for August 2022, the launch has faced several setbacks. Last month, the spacecraft’s solar panels were stowed and xenon gas fuel was loaded, preparing for a planned launch on October 5, 2023. However, NASA has now pushed the launch date to October 12, 2023.

The launch will be carried out using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. The additional delay will allow NASA engineers more time to verify the parameters used to control the nitrogen cold gas thrusters on the Psyche spacecraft. These thrusters are essential for managing the spacecraft’s attitude and ensuring its longevity during the mission.

The Psyche mission is significant as it will be the first sample return mission to a metal-rich asteroid. The target asteroid, located between Mars and Jupiter in the main belt, may hold clues to the formation of terrestrial planets like Earth. Scientists believe it could be a planetary core and studying it is akin to peeking into the early stages of the Solar System.

NASA has reserved launch opportunities from October 12 to October 25. This flexibility allows for further delays, ensuring the mission can proceed successfully.

ምንጮች:
— NASA

ፍቺ:
— Sample return mission: A space mission that collects samples from a celestial body and returns them to Earth for scientific analysis.

