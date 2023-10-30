NASA is steadily making progress towards sending US astronauts back to the Moon with the construction of its Orion spacecraft for the Artemis II mission. The spacecraft, which is being built in collaboration with Lockheed Martin and the European Space Agency (ESA), reached a significant milestone as its crew and service modules were officially joined together.

To ensure the readiness of the spacecraft for its upcoming mission, a series of rigorous tests will be conducted. The first step will involve powering up the combined crew and service module, followed by altitude chamber testing to simulate the conditions of deep space. These tests are essential to ensure the spacecraft’s ability to withstand the challenging environment it will encounter during the mission.

The Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2025, and the progress made on the Orion spacecraft brings us closer to that goal. However, there are still several critical phases of preparation ahead. The European Space Agency has outlined the thermal cycle test, which assesses the spacecraft’s ability to endure extreme temperature variations, and the direct field acoustic test, which evaluates its capability to withstand launch vibrations.

Once these tests are successfully completed, the spacecraft’s solar wings will be installed, tanks will be filled with rocket propellant, and it will be connected to the launch abort system. Finally, the Orion spacecraft will be integrated with NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, marking the final stage before its launch.

In the meantime, the Orion crew is tirelessly preparing for the challenges of spaceflight. Chief Training Officer for Artemis II, Jacki Mahaffey, expressed confidence in the progress made by the crew, emphasizing their significant role as the first individuals to fly inside NASA’s newest spacecraft designed for deep space exploration.

With each step forward, NASA is paving the way for future lunar missions and the exploration of deep space, as humanity takes another leap towards the Moon.

ተደጋግሞ የሚነሱ ጥያቄዎች

1. What is the Artemis II mission?

Artemis II is a NASA mission that aims to return astronauts to the Moon. It is part of the broader Artemis program, which seeks to establish sustainable human presence on the Moon by 2024.

2. What is the role of the Orion spacecraft?

The Orion spacecraft is a crucial component of the Artemis missions. It will transport astronauts to and from the Moon, facilitating their exploration and scientific endeavors on the lunar surface.

3. Who is involved in building the Orion spacecraft?

The construction of the Orion spacecraft involves collaboration between NASA, Lockheed Martin, and the European Space Agency (ESA).

4. What tests will the Orion spacecraft undergo?

The Orion spacecraft will undergo various tests, including the thermal cycle test to assess its ability to withstand extreme temperatures and the direct field acoustic test (DFAT) to evaluate its resistance to launch vibrations.

5. When is the expected launch of the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission is scheduled to launch next year, but as with any complex mission, there are still potential challenges that need to be addressed before the mission can proceed.