የጠፈር ተመራማሪው ፍራንክ ሩቢዮ ከሰበረ የጠፈር ተልዕኮ በኋላ ወደ ምድር ሊመለስ ነው።

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, who holds the U.S. record for the longest continuous time spent in space, is set to return to Earth on September 27, concluding a mission that lasted over a year at the International Space Station (ISS). Rubio, along with two Russian cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, were originally stranded in low-Earth orbit due to a coolant leak in their planned ride home, a Soyuz capsule docked at the space station, in December 2022.

To address the issue, both NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos extended the crew’s expedition by an additional six months. They determined that the leaky capsule was unfit to bring the crew home, as it posed the risk of overheating during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere. As a result, the crew will return to Earth in a replacement Soyuz capsule that was sent up empty.

Throughout his extended space mission, Rubio stayed in regular contact with his family and relied on his crew for support. He emphasized the importance of finding a balance between work and relaxation to maintain his mental health. Rubio’s mission, which totaled 371 consecutive days in space, broke the previous U.S. record set by astronaut Mark Vande Hei in 2021.

Despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and geopolitical tensions, NASA and Roscosmos have continued their collaborative efforts at the ISS. The crew took the news of their extended mission well, and NASA’s space station program manager, Joel Montalbano, jokingly mentioned the possibility of flying in ice cream as a reward.

Rubio, a medical doctor, expressed that he would not have accepted the mission if he had known it would keep him away from his family for over a year. However, he made the most of his time in space by conducting combustion research, participating in human health studies, and tending to space tomatoes as part of his favorite science experiment.

To witness Rubio’s departure from the space station, viewers can tune into NASA TV on the agency’s website on September 27. The ship is scheduled to leave its space station dock at 3:51 a.m. ET, with coverage of the landing beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

Sources: NASA, Mashable