የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

አዲስ ግኝት፡ በሳውዲ አረቢያ ስላለው አስደናቂ የጨረቃ ግርዶሽ መስክሩ

Byገብርኤል Botha

ጥቅምት 27, 2023
አዲስ ግኝት፡ በሳውዲ አረቢያ ስላለው አስደናቂ የጨረቃ ግርዶሽ መስክሩ

Get ready for a breathtaking phenomenon! This Saturday night, people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are in for a real treat—a partial lunar eclipse. The Jeddah Astronomy Society has confirmed that the eclipse will be visible from all parts of the country.

Majid Abu Zahra, president of the society, revealed that the lunar eclipse will occur when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow at precisely 10:35 p.m. This celestial event will captivate spectators with its stunning display, as all phases of the eclipse will be visible in the skies of Saudi Arabia, as well as in regions across the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. From start to finish, the partial eclipse will span an impressive duration of one hour and 17 minutes, taking place between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.

A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, obstructing sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Although this upcoming event is a partial lunar eclipse, where only a fragment of the Earth’s shadow will cover the moon, it promises to be an awe-inspiring spectacle.

The eagerly anticipated peak of the eclipse will occur at approximately 11:14 p.m. Brace yourself as the moon gracefully travels across the Earth’s shadow from west to east, reaching its pinnacle moment.

What’s truly remarkable about a lunar eclipse is that it can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear—a stark contrast to solar eclipses. So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare yourself for this rare and mesmerizing lunar phenomenon.

በየጥ:

ጥ፡ የጨረቃ ግርዶሽ ምንድን ነው?
A: A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the lunar surface.

Q: Can the lunar eclipse be seen from outside Saudi Arabia?
A: Yes, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Q: Do you need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse?
A: No, a lunar eclipse can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear.

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ህንዳዊ አስትሮፊዚስት በዩኒቨርስ ውስጥ ያሉ የከባድ ንጥረ ነገሮችን ምስጢር ለመፍታት ይረዳል

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ሳይንስ

ኤንኤአርኤር በካርቦን ዑደት እና በአየር ንብረት ለውጥ ላይ የስነ-ምህዳሮች ተፅእኖ ግንዛቤን ለማሻሻል ለውጥ ያደርጋል

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ተልዕኮ የኮከብ ስርዓቶች መወለድን ይመረምራል።

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

አዲስ ግኝት፡ በሳውዲ አረቢያ ስላለው አስደናቂ የጨረቃ ግርዶሽ መስክሩ

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ህንዳዊ አስትሮፊዚስት በዩኒቨርስ ውስጥ ያሉ የከባድ ንጥረ ነገሮችን ምስጢር ለመፍታት ይረዳል

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ኤንኤአርኤር በካርቦን ዑደት እና በአየር ንብረት ለውጥ ላይ የስነ-ምህዳሮች ተፅእኖ ግንዛቤን ለማሻሻል ለውጥ ያደርጋል

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ተልዕኮ የኮከብ ስርዓቶች መወለድን ይመረምራል።

ጥቅምት 27, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች