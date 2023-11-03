የሴራ ስፔስ የመጀመሪያ ህልም አሳዳጅ የጠፈር አውሮፕላን ማጠናቀቁን አከበረ

Sierra Space, a Colorado-based company, has reached a significant milestone with the construction of its first Dream Chaser space plane, named “Tenacity.” The company announced that the space plane is now complete and will be sent to NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Ohio for environmental testing in the upcoming weeks. This achievement marks a momentous occasion for both Sierra Space and the future of the aerospace industry.

Sierra Space CEO, Tom Vice, expressed his excitement about the milestone, stating, “The Dream Chaser is not just a product; it’s a testament to human spirit, determination, and the relentless pursuit of what lies beyond.” This sentiment embodies the ambition and revolutionary nature of the Dream Chaser project.

The Dream Chaser space plane is designed to fulfill Sierra Space’s NASA contract for launching robotic resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS). Tenacity will be the first of Sierra Space’s space planes to visit the orbiting lab, and a test flight to the ISS is scheduled for as early as April 2024. The launch will take place from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, with a landing planned at NASA’s historic Shuttle Landing Facility.

The design of the Dream Chaser space plane merges aesthetics, functionality, and endurance. It must endure reentry temperatures over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit while remaining cool to the touch shortly after landing. The autonomous flight system is built to support a minimum of 15 space missions, making it a highly efficient and reusable vehicle.

Dream Chaser’s capabilities surpass those of other cargo freighters currently in operation. Like SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, the space plane can return experiments and hardware from the ISS. Additionally, Sierra Space envisions a future where the Dream Chaser will transport crew members into space.

Sierra Space’s completion of the first Dream Chaser space plane is a remarkable accomplishment that paves the way for scientific advancements, resupply missions, and potential crewed space exploration. The future of space travel looks promising with Sierra Space leading the way.

በተደጋጋሚ የሚጠየቁ ጥያቄዎች (ተየጥ)

1. What is the purpose of Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane?

Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser space plane is designed to fulfill NASA’s contract for launching robotic resupply missions to the International Space Station (ISS). It aims to provide a reliable and efficient means of transporting cargo and potentially crew members to and from the orbiting lab.

2. Will the Dream Chaser space plane be able to return experiments from the ISS?

Yes, similar to SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, the Dream Chaser space plane will have the capability to return experiments and other hardware from the ISS back to Earth. This feature sets it apart from other cargo freighters currently in operation.

3. What are Sierra Space’s future plans for the Dream Chaser space plane?

Sierra Space intends to expand the use of the Dream Chaser space plane beyond robotic resupply missions. The company envisions launching crewed missions in the future, further extending its capabilities and potential contributions to space exploration.