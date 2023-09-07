የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

Japan Successfully Launches Lunar Mission to the Moon

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
Japan has successfully launched a lunar mission, becoming the fifth country to head to the moon after India. The small unmanned Japanese spacecraft, launched from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center, is scheduled to enter the moon’s orbit in a few months and land early next year. The mission is carrying two space missions: a new X-ray telescope and a lightweight high-precision moon lander that will serve as the basis for future moon landing technology.

The launch was crucial for Japan’s space program, as a series of failures and delays in the past year had raised concerns. Japan’s success in this mission will help maintain its standing as a leading player in space exploration. Moreover, Japan’s performance in space is important for its national security strategy, especially with advancements made by China and Russia in mind.

The mission, called the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), aims to land within 328 feet of its target location, which is much closer than previous lunar landers. The advanced imaging technology used in SLIM is a response to China’s space program and will also contribute to NASA’s Artemis project.

In addition to the moon lander, the mission includes an X-ray telescope called the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), jointly developed by JAXA, NASA, and other entities. This telescope will help scientists and astronomers study stars, galaxies, and particles launched by supermassive black holes.

Japan has made previous attempts to reach the moon, but faced setbacks and failures. This successful mission is not only significant for Japan’s space program but also for its future moon landing programs.

