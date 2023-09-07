የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ጃፓን በጨረቃ ላይ ለማረፍ በማለም የጨረቃ ምርመራን በተሳካ ሁኔታ ጀመረች።

Mampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ጃፓን በጨረቃ ላይ ለማረፍ በማለም የጨረቃ ምርመራን በተሳካ ሁኔታ ጀመረች።

Japan has launched a rocket carrying its lunar exploration spacecraft, SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), with the goal of becoming the world’s fifth country to successfully land on the moon. The rocket, an H-IIA, took off from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The mission has been dubbed the “Moon Sniper”, as Japan aims to land SLIM within 100 meters of its target site on the lunar surface, significantly closer than previous landings.

The success of this mission is crucial for Japan, as past attempts at lunar exploration have encountered difficulties. In 2018, a lunar probe named Omotenashi, sent as part of the Artemis 1 mission, was lost after contact with JAXA was lost, resulting in a scrubbed landing attempt. Similarly, the Japanese Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander crashed during a descent to the lunar surface.

JAXA, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, believes the successful landing of SLIM will mark a significant milestone in human space exploration. By developing the capability to land precisely on celestial bodies with significant gravity, such as the moon, it opens up the possibility of landing on even more resource-scarce planets in the future. Currently, there have been no instances of pinpoint landings on celestial bodies with significant gravity.

In addition to the lunar mission, the H-IIA rocket also carried the XRISM satellite, a joint project of JAXA, NASA, and the European Space Agency. The XRISM’s goal is to measure the speed and composition of intergalactic space, providing valuable information for studying the formation of celestial objects and the origins of the universe.

Japan’s space missions have not been without setbacks, with recent launch failures and engine explosions. However, the country remains determined to send astronauts to the moon in the late 2020s.

Mampho Brescia

