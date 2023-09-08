የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

ጃፓን በጨረቃ ወለል ላይ ከጨረታ ወደ መሬት ሮኬት ወደ ጨረቃ ወረወረች።

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ጃፓን በጨረቃ ወለል ላይ ከጨረታ ወደ መሬት ሮኬት ወደ ጨረቃ ወረወረች።

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has successfully launched a rocket to the moon, aiming to become the fifth country to achieve a lunar landing. The H-IIA rocket took off from the Tanegashima Space Center after several delays due to weather conditions. Onboard the rocket were the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), both of which separated successfully after launch.

SLIM, the lunar lander, is aiming to land with precise accuracy, within 100 meters of its target, instead of a general landing on the moon. JAXA hopes that this demonstration will open doors for new landing methods in future moon missions and potentially on other planets. SLIM is expected to reach the moon in early 2024 due to its fuel-efficient route.

If successful, Japan will join the United States, Russia, China, and India as one of the countries that have landed on the lunar surface. India recently became the fourth country to achieve a lunar landing, specifically in the lunar south pole region.

In addition to SLIM, the XRISM mission is set to conduct observations as a space observatory. Equipped with a telescope, X-ray imager, and spectrometer, XRISM will measure elements in stars and galaxies and study space plasma. The mission aims to provide unprecedented details about the formation of large-scale structures formed by celestial bodies.

This is not Japan’s first attempt at lunar landing. The country previously launched the OMOTENASHI mission in collaboration with NASA’s Artemis I mission, but communication was lost, leading to the scrubbing of recovery operations. Another private mission by Hakuto-R also failed to land successfully.

(Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Tanegashima Space Center, SLIM, XRISM, lunar landing, moon missions, Luna-25, OMOTENASHI, Artemis I mission, Hakuto-R mission)

ምንጮች:
– Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
- ጌቲ ምስሎች

Note: URLs for the sources have been removed.

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

በጥቁር ሆል በተደጋጋሚ የተሰነጠቀ እና የተበላው ኮከብ የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎችን ግራ ያጋባል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

SLS ሮኬት በናሳ ባለስልጣናት “ተመጣጣኝ ያልሆነ” ተብሎ ተቆጥሯል፣ የመንግስት ሪፖርት ያሳያል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

በጥንታዊ የሰው ቅድመ አያቶች የተቀረፀው የድንጋይ ስፔሮይድ ፣ የጥናት ግኝቶች

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

የጃፓን ዩቲዩተር በቅጂ መብት ጥሰት እና አጭበርባሪዎችን በመለጠፍ ታሰረ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

በጥቁር ሆል በተደጋጋሚ የተሰነጠቀ እና የተበላው ኮከብ የስነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎችን ግራ ያጋባል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የተዋሃዱ ወረዳዎች የወደፊት ዕጣ-በሙቀት አስተዳደር ዘዴዎች ውስጥ እድገቶች

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አውስትራሊያ በአይ-የተፈጠረ የልጅ ወሲባዊ ጥቃት ቁሳቁስ መጋራትን ለመከላከል እርምጃዎችን ትወስዳለች።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች