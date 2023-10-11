የከተማ ሕይወት

Mampho Brescia

ጥቅምት 11, 2023
የሥነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች ለዘጠነኛው ፕላኔት መላምት አማራጭ ንድፈ ሐሳብ ያቀርባሉ

Astronomers have long been puzzled by the eccentric behavior of celestial bodies in our solar system. Many have theorized that a ninth planet could be responsible for these anomalies, hiding on the outskirts of our planetary neighborhood. However, a recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal suggests an alternative explanation based on an alternative hypothesis known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND).

MOND proposes modifications to our understanding of Newton’s law of universal gravitation to explain the anomalous properties observed in galaxies and other celestial objects. It challenges traditional views about the nature of dark matter and has gained traction among scientists in recent years.

In their study, theoretical physicists Katherine Brown and Harsh Mathur argue that MOND could offer an explanation for the peculiar behavior of celestial objects in the outer regions of our solar system. Their research indicated that MOND’s predictions were consistent with the observed phenomena.

By plotting the orbits of objects that make up the existing ninth planet dataset against the gravitational field of the galaxy, Brown and Mathur found a striking alignment. This suggests that the observed clustering and eccentric behavior may be influenced by the gravitational field of the Milky Way, rather than the presence of an unseen ninth planet.

The researchers acknowledge the need for further investigation and the possibility of observational biases. Nonetheless, their findings raise questions about our current understanding of gravity and provide support for the alternative theory of MOND.

This study contributes to the ongoing scientific debate about the existence and nature of a ninth planet, highlighting the need to consider alternative explanations and challenge existing theories in the field of astrophysics.

ምንጮች:
- አስትሮፊዚካል ጆርናል
– Micah Hanks (Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of The Debrief)

Mampho Brescia

