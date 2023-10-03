የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

መሬትን የሚሰብር ምርመራ በዳርዊን ፊንችስ ውስጥ የመላመድ ጀነቲካዊ ድጋፍን ያሳያል

ByMampho Brescia

ጥቅምት 3, 2023
መሬትን የሚሰብር ምርመራ በዳርዊን ፊንችስ ውስጥ የመላመድ ጀነቲካዊ ድጋፍን ያሳያል

A recent ground-breaking investigation conducted by an international team of academics has shed light on the genetic underpinnings of adaptation in Darwin’s finches, one of the most iconic species studied in the field of evolutionary biology. The study, published in the journal Science, utilized one of the largest genomic datasets ever created for animals living in their natural habitat, consisting of nearly 4,000 Darwin’s finches.

Darwin’s finches, made famous by Charles Darwin’s observations on the Galápagos Islands, have long been studied to understand the mechanisms of evolution. This group of small songbirds has evolved from a single ancestral species into 18 different species over the course of a million years, making them a fascinating subject for research.

The study focused on the finches of Daphne Major, a small island in the Galápagos, where researchers Peter and Rosemary Grant from Princeton University have been meticulously tracking and studying the population since the 1970s. Their work has provided valuable insights into the process of evolution and speciation.

The genomic analysis of the finches on Daphne Major revealed that a few genetic loci are responsible for a significant amount of variation in beak size, a trait closely linked to their ability to survive and adapt to changes in their environment. This finding challenges the conventional understanding that many genetic variants are responsible for only minor variations in traits, as seen in human genetics.

The study also showed that the reduction in beak size among Medium Ground-Finches was the result of genetic transfer from another species, the Small Ground-Finch, through hybridization. Additionally, periods of drought played a role in favoring individuals with smaller beaks.

The researchers collected blood samples from the finches throughout the study, enabling genetic analysis once the technology became available. This long-term approach allowed them to track individual birds, their survival rates, mating patterns, and offspring.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into how species adapt to changing environments through a combination of genetic changes with significant phenotypic effects. As the global environment continues to change, Darwin’s finches offer a unique window into understanding the intricate interplay between genetic constitution, environment, and the future of wild populations.

(Source: ANI)

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

ቻንድራያን-3 ፕሮጀክት፡ የቪክራም ላንደር ሆፕ ሙከራ ከተልእኮ ዓላማዎች አልፏል።

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

ድል፡ ከካንሰር የተረፉ ሰዎች ለቤት ቅርብ የሆኑ ክሊኒካዊ ሙከራዎችን ከመድረስ ይጠቅማሉ

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ዘዴ በዳይኖሰርስ እና በአእዋፍ መካከል ያለውን ግንኙነት ያሳያል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

መሬትን የሚሰብር ምርመራ በዳርዊን ፊንችስ ውስጥ የመላመድ ጀነቲካዊ ድጋፍን ያሳያል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ቻንድራያን-3 ፕሮጀክት፡ የቪክራም ላንደር ሆፕ ሙከራ ከተልእኮ ዓላማዎች አልፏል።

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ድል፡ ከካንሰር የተረፉ ሰዎች ለቤት ቅርብ የሆኑ ክሊኒካዊ ሙከራዎችን ከመድረስ ይጠቅማሉ

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ዘዴ በዳይኖሰርስ እና በአእዋፍ መካከል ያለውን ግንኙነት ያሳያል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች