NASA’s University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed initial findings from the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu sample collected in space and brought back to Earth. The analysis shows the presence of water and high-carbon content, potentially indicating the building blocks of life on Earth.

During a preliminary assessment, researchers discovered significant amounts of carbon-rich material and water-bearing clay minerals in the sample. These findings offer insights into the origins of our solar system and the possibility of life’s beginnings. Further analysis is necessary to fully understand the nature of the carbon compounds found.

The discovery of water and carbon on Bennu is a promising development for future studies of the asteroid sample. Scientists will spend decades studying the secrets held within the rocks and dust, providing valuable information about the formation of our solar system and the potential seeding of life on Earth. Furthermore, the research will inform strategies to mitigate the risk of asteroid collisions with our planet.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson highlights the significance of the OSIRIS-REx sample, stating that it is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever delivered to Earth. The mission contributes to our understanding of asteroids that could pose a threat to our planet and provides a glimpse into the mysteries of the universe.

The OSIRIS-REx team collected 60 grams of asteroid material, which is now being carefully analyzed by scientists. Early analyses using scanning electron microscopy, infrared measurements, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis have confirmed the abundant presence of carbon and water in the sample.

The mission’s science team will continue to characterize and analyze the samples over the next two years to meet the mission’s science goals. At least 70% of the sample will be preserved for further research by scientists worldwide. The project involves a collaboration of over 200 scientists from various institutions around the world.

The OSIRIS-REx mission not only provides valuable scientific insights but also fosters collaboration and exploration between nations. The asteroid sample will be loaned to institutions such as the Smithsonian Institution, Space Center Houston, and UArizona’s Alfie Norville Gem & Mineral Museum.

