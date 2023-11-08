በውቅያኖስ Lithosphere ውስጥ ያለውን የውሃ አስፈላጊነት መገምገም

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers from Southern University of Science and Technology and the South China Sea Institute of Oceanology has provided new insights into the role of water in the Earth’s lithosphere. The study focused on the processes of bending, faulting, and hydration at key geological features such as mid-ocean ridges, oceanic transform faults (OTFs), and subduction zones.

According to the lead researchers, Dr. Jian Lin and Dr. Fan Zhang, water plays a crucial role in facilitating plate tectonics and supporting the existence of life on our planet. By examining the distribution of water within the oceanic lithosphere, the study sheds light on convective flow patterns and the distinct tectonic behavior of the Earth.

One key finding is that the hydration of the oceanic lithosphere occurs in two main stages. The initial hydration primarily takes place at mid-ocean ridges, where water permeates into newly formed oceanic crust. The subsequent stage of hydration occurs at subduction zones, where water infiltrates the crust and upper mantle through extensional faults caused by plate bending.

By integrating various factors such as plate boundary characteristics, lithologic properties, and tectonic settings, the researchers were able to estimate the water input rate for different geological features. The results show that the ridge-transform system and subduction zones account for approximately 31.2% and 68.8% of the global water input rate, respectively.

Furthermore, the study highlights that the majority of mantle hydration is attributed to subduction-related processes. This finding adds to the mounting evidence that secondary hydration at subduction zones is crucial for plate dynamics and the Earth’s water cycle.

The implications of this research extend beyond geological processes. Water has been recognized as a key influencer of plate tectonics, mantle convection, subduction initiation, earthquakes, and volcanic activities. Therefore, the evaluation of dual hydration in the oceanic lithosphere provides valuable insights for understanding global sea level changes, seismic and volcanic events, as well as the interaction between fluids and geological structures.

The study, published in the journal National Science Review, represents a significant contribution to our understanding of the Earth’s lithosphere and the vital role of water in shaping our planet’s geological processes.

(Source: Science China Press)