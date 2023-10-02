የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሳይንስ

በሜሴየር 31 ውስጥ ኖቫ የተገኘ ሊሆን ይችላል።

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ጥቅምት 2, 2023
በሜሴየር 31 ውስጥ ኖቫ የተገኘ ሊሆን ይችላል።

Summary: A probable nova has been discovered in Messier 31, also known as the Andromeda galaxy. This discovery was made during an ongoing survey of Messier 31 and Messier 33 by the team at the Virtual Telescope Project. The nova was first spotted on October 1, 2023, using images captured by a 250mm-f/4.5 astrograph. Follow-up observations confirmed the existence of the source and showed it to be marginally brighter than at the time of discovery. Spectroscopy is now needed to definitively determine the nature of this transient object.

The discovery of the probable nova in Messier 31 was made when the team at the Virtual Telescope Project compared newly captured images to archived ones taken a few weeks earlier. The transient object was located in the southwest part of the Andromeda galaxy, with coordinates at RA: 00 40 29.67 and Decl.: +40 51 41.4. Its magnitude was estimated to be R=17.9.

To verify whether this was a known object, the team searched various catalogues but found no sources at that position. This led them to classify the transient as a probable nova in M31 and report it to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams (CBAT).

Further observations were conducted on the following night, which confirmed the existence of the source and showed it to be slightly brighter than initially observed. A higher resolution image taken with the C14 robotic unit clearly separated the transient from a nearby star. An animation comparing the October 2 image with one from September 11, 2023, highlighted the appearance of the transient.

In order to definitively determine the nature of this object, spectroscopy is required. The team plans to continue observing and studying this source for as long as it remains visible.

Source: Virtual Telescope Project

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ሳይንስ

የሥነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች የአጽናፈ ሰማይን የማስፋፊያ ደረጃዎችን ለመለካት አዲስ ዘዴን አቅርበዋል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ማስረጃ በመግነጢሳዊ መስኮች ውስጥ ካሉ ረብሻዎች የተነሳ በቬነስ ግንድ ላይ መብረቅን ይጠቁማል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ሳይንስ

የግብፅ የብረት እና የሜትሮይት እውቀት

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

የሥነ ፈለክ ተመራማሪዎች የአጽናፈ ሰማይን የማስፋፊያ ደረጃዎችን ለመለካት አዲስ ዘዴን አቅርበዋል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

አዲስ ማስረጃ በመግነጢሳዊ መስኮች ውስጥ ካሉ ረብሻዎች የተነሳ በቬነስ ግንድ ላይ መብረቅን ይጠቁማል

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

የግብፅ የብረት እና የሜትሮይት እውቀት

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

ለኖቤል ፊዚክስ ሽልማት ሊሆኑ የሚችሉ ተወዳዳሪዎች

ጥቅምት 3, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች