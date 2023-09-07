Cacti: የነፍሳት ማህበረሰቦችን እና መበስበስን የሚደግፉ የስነ-ምህዳር ኮርነሮች

Cacti, known for their resilience in harsh environments, play a vital role in creating and sustaining ecosystems in arid and semiarid landscapes. A recent research review published in Annals of the Entomological Society of America sheds light on the relationship between cacti, insects, and arthropods that depend on dead or decaying wood. The study explores the ecological implications of this partnership and the important role cacti species play as wood resources for specialized insect communities.

The review reveals that decaying and decayed cacti serve as fundamental wood resources for saproxylic insects, such as beetles and flies. These insects play a significant role in cactus decomposition, contributing to the creation of soil aggregates and the movement of carbon and micronutrients in the soil. The process of decomposition also releases organic matter that improves soil porosity, allowing better water and oxygen retention.

While previous studies have predominantly focused on the cacti themselves, this research highlights the need for more information on the impact of both biotic and abiotic factors on insect communities associated with decaying cactus. With over 1,800 species of cacti worldwide and 850 species in Mexico alone, there is still much to learn about the diverse entomofauna that relies on these woody structures.

The review identifies beetles and flies, particularly those in the family Drosophilidae, as major contributors to cactus decomposition. The close relationship between flies and cacti, as well as the involvement of yeast, amplifies their impact on the decomposition process. Furthermore, decomposed cactus stems act as “fertility islands” in dry soils, releasing nitrogen that enriches the soil and affects nutrient availability.

Understanding the intricate dynamics of the partnership between cacti and insects is crucial for maintaining ecological balance and protecting specialized insect communities. This knowledge can inform management strategies to safeguard these ephemeral habitats and combat the decline in insect populations. By conserving cacti, we can ensure the continued provision of habitat and sustenance for an array of insects and arthropods, ultimately contributing to overall ecosystem health.

